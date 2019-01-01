Don Cheadle joins LeBron James-led Space Jam 2

Don Cheadle has joined the cast of the long-awaited Space Jam 2.

The Avengers: Endgame actor has signed on to the sequel in an as yet to be disclosed role and will work alongside Black Panther filmmaker Ryan Coogler, who is set to produce, and director Terence Nance.

The previously announced ensemble includes LeBron James, Star Trek: Discovery star Sonequa Martin-Green and National Basketball League (NBA) athletes Damian Lillard, Anthony Davis, and Klay Thompson.

Cheadle has been busy as of late, and aside from his Avengers role, the Oscar nominee also stars in Showtime's Black Monday.

James has been attached to the project since 2015, while An Oversimplification of Her Beauty moviemaker Nance boarded the film last year.

Space Jam 2 will serve as a follow-up to the original 1996 live-action/animated basketball comedy, which starred Michael Jordan opposite Bugs Bunny and his fellow Looney Tunes

cartoon characters.

Plot details have yet to be revealed, but LeBron hopes to use the film to send a message of encouragement and empowerment to younger generations.

"The Space Jam collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes (animated characters) getting together and doing this movie," he told The Hollywood Reporter last year. "It's so much bigger. I'd just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don't just give up on their dreams. And I think Ryan did that for a lot of people (with Black Panther)."