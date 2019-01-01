Sonic the Hedgehog producer promises fans 'will be pleased' with character redesign

Sonic the Hedgehog executive producer Tim Miller is certain fans "will be pleased" with the character's redesign.

After the teaser trailer for the upcoming film dropped earlier this year, many fans took to social media to express how they were unimpressed by the fact the blue video game hero was given human teeth and muscly calves, prompting director Jeff Fowler and the design team to go back and rethink Sonic's look.

Miller was with Fowler as the "s**t hit the fan" following the trailer release, and added in an interview with Variety: "I went over there and said, 'The most important thing to do, man, is say, 'I f**ked up.' He'd already sent a tweet out an hour before I got there. He's a good man. It was exactly the right way to handle that. The fans have a voice in this too. There's a right way to listen."

The redesign meant the release of the film was pushed from November to February 2020, but Miller thinks it's entirely worth it.

Asked if he's seen the new Sonic character design, he replied: "In fact I have. And I think the fans will be pleased."

In May, Fowler took to Twitter to announce the new release date of the film and insisted his message that the team was working hard on the redesign.

"Taking a little more time to make Sonic just right," he wrote. "Thank you for the support. And the criticism. The message is loud and clear... you aren't happy with the design & you want changes. It's going to happen. Everyone at Paramount & Sega are fully committed to making this character the BEST he can be."

Sonic the Hedgehog features Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Jim Carrey as Sonic's nemesis Doctor Robotnik, as well as the likes of James Marsden and Tika Sumpter.