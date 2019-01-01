Kylie Jenner goes nude on girls' trip as she reflects on positives of Jordyn Woods scandal

Kylie Jenner showed off her incredible figure by posing nude on a girls' trip this weekend, as she reflected on the positives of the cheating scandal involving her pal Jordyn Woods.

The mother-of-one flew to Turks and Caicos alongside her daughter Stormi and a group of girlfriends including Sofia Richie, who is dating Scott Disick - the father of Kylie's sister Kourtney Kardashian's children.

Once they arrived at their holiday home, Kylie was quick to strip off to share a snap on Instagram of herself in her birthday suit, with a giant hat concealing her face as she perched on the edge of a pool.

"Vacation mode,” she captioned the picture.

Kylie's holiday came as she opened up about the recent scandal surrounding her former best friend Jordyn's admission that she kissed Tristan Thompson, who was in a relationship with the make-up mogul's sister Khloe Kardashian at the time, at a house party earlier this year.

The controversy led to Jordyn moving out of Kylie's house and ultimately ending their once sibling-like friendship.

"I think that this whole Jordyn situation needed to happen,” Kylie says in the clip as she chats to Khloe about the scandal. “For a reason. For me, for her, for you, for everybody. She was my security blanket, she lived with me, we did everything together. I just felt like, ‘Oh, I have Jordyn, I don’t need anything else.’

"I feel like there’s a part of me that needed to grow without her. And sometimes people are there for certain reasons and certain times of your life and not for others."