NEWS The Personal History of David Copperfield to open London Film Festival Newsdesk Share with :







Armando Iannucci's latest movie The Personal History of David Copperfield will open the 2019 London Film Festival.



The Death of Stalin director's comedic take on Charles Dickens's classic novel David Copperfield will kick off the 63rd edition of the annual film extravaganza with a premiere at the Odeon Luxe cinema in London's Leicester Square on 2 October.



The film stars Slumdog Millionaire's Dev Patel in the lead role, with support from an all-star British cast which includes Tilda Swinton, Hugh Laurie, Peter Capaldi, Ben Whishaw, Paul Whitehouse, and Gwendoline Christie.



"The Personal History of David Copperfield is a film about compassion, humour, generosity and friendship, and I couldn't have asked for a more welcoming setting in which to premiere it," The Thick of It creator/director shared in a statement.



"Scotland's Armando Iannucci is one of the most prodigiously talented and original filmmakers hailing from the U.K.," Tricia Tuttle, BFI London Film Festival Director, added. "The Personal History of David Copperfield shows his trademark wit and a joyous sense of style - it's a delight from start to finish, with Dev Patel and co-stars delivering performances of megawatt charm and comic flair.



"I'm so excited to be opening the 63rd BFI London Film Festival with this film which is not only wildly entertaining but also a timely celebration of the power of generosity and compassion."



Iannucci and his frequent collaborator Simon Blackwell wrote the adaptation, which follows the good-hearted David as he sets out to be a writer and meets an array of vivid characters in Victorian England.



The film was shot on location in the U.K. and is produced by Iannucci and Kevin Loader.



The 2019 London Film Festival runs from 2 to 13 October.