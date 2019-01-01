Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek officially unveiled as Eternals

Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, and Richard Madden were officially unveiled among the cast of Marvel Studios' upcoming superhero blockbuster The Eternals at Comic-Con International on Saturday (20Jul19).

Angelina and Salma have been linked to the film adaptation of Jack Kirby's comic book, which features ancient human characters created millions of years ago by aliens, for weeks, and the two actresses and Brit Richard were officially announced as members of the cast, alongside Brian Tyree Henry, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, and Don Lee at a Marvel event staged as part of the San Diego, California fan convention.

Salma hailed the film, which will be directed by Chinese filmmaker Chloe Zhao, as a bold step forward for diversity in the superhero genre.

"This movie will allow those who have never felt represented in movies, in this case superheroes, to be represented. I love my diverse family," she said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Spanish actress will play Ajak, a character who can manipulate her cellular makeup, giving them superstrength and healing powers, while Angelina will portray Thena, a hero with superhuman strength, speed, stamina, durability, agility, and reflexes. Former Game of Thrones star Richard will play Ikaris, an ancient Greek hero with special mental abilities.

"I’m so excited to join the Marvel family as Ajak, the mother of all Eternals. It used to be the father of all Eternals, but girls... this is OUR time!!!!" Salma shared on Instagram after the announcement.

The Eternals is set for release in November, 2020.