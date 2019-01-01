Quentin Tarantino and Uma Thurman still discussing Kill Bill 3

Quentin Tarantino and Uma Thurman are considering making a third instalment of Kill Bill, even though the actress accused the filmmaker of putting her life at risk when they last worked together.

The director has revealed he is still in discussions with Thurman about continuing the bloody 2003 and 2004 action films, which revolved around her vengeful character The Bride/Beatrix Kiddo.

"Me and Uma have talked about it recently, frankly, to tell you the truth," Tarantino told podcast Happy Sad Confused. "I'm not sure if I'm going to do it, but I have thought about it a little further... I've wondered what happens to The Bride 10 years later, 15 years later - what happens to her daughter."

The news may surprise some, as it comes 18 months after Thurman publicly called out the director for knowingly putting her at risk when he insisted she perform a dangerous car stunt on the set of Kill Bill: Vol 2 and she was left injured after crashing the vehicle on set.

"The circumstances of this event were negligent to the point of criminality. I do not believe though with malicious intent," she told The New York Times. The actress also released footage of the incident, which the director gave her.

He later expressed his regret over his decision, telling Deadline, "As a director, you learn things and sometimes you learn them through horrendous mistakes. That was one of my most horrendous mistakes, that I didn't take the time to run the road, one more time, just to see what I would see."

Thurman later clarified that she did not want the accident to negatively impact their creative relationship.

"When you know someone for as long as I've known him, 25 years of creative collaboration, yes, did we have some tragedies take place? Sure. But you can't reduce that type of history and legacy," she told Entertainment Weekly, insisting she would work with him again "if he wrote a great part".