Milo Ventimiglia told he was 'too old' to play Batman

Milo Ventimiglia was told by movie bosses he was "too old" to play Batman.

The 42-year-old actor is best known for his television roles in Gilmore Girls, Heroes, and has landed three Emmy nominations for playing Jack Pearson on the critically-acclaimed This is Us.

However, when Ventimiglia threw his hat into the ring to play the new Batman following the departure of Ben Affleck, he was rejected by Warner Bros. studio bosses.

"Do I see myself in a cape and cowl? Warner Bros. didn’t... They were looking for a new Batman, and they said, 'Ventimiglia, you're too old,'" he told The Big Ticket podcast.

"It’s okay. It doesn’t matter. By the way, I’m kind of busy, it's okay. And I'm (still) a fan. I've always been a fan of Batman."

Despite losing out on the chance to play the Caped Crusader, the actor was recently nominated for a third time at this year's Emmy Awards for his role on This Is Us.

Ventimiglia is actually four years younger than Affleck, who starred as billionaire Bruce Wayne and his crime-fighting alter-ego in two movies – 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and ensemble superhero movie Justice League in 2017. The 46-year-old was originally set to co-write, direct and star in The Batman, but he officially bowed out earlier this year.

Warner Bros. executives have instead gone with British actor Robert Pattinson, 33, after it was reported that director Matt Reeves was looking for a younger Bruce Wayne

The Batman, which is thought to be a noir tale that explores Bruce Wayne's detective skills, is set to be released in 2021.