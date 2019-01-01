Lana Del Rey records song for Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark soundtrack

Lana Del Rey has recorded a cover of Donovan's Season of the Witch for new horror Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.

The Born to Die hitmaker has covered the 1966 song for the film, which is set in 1968 and follows a group of teenagers who must face their fears in order to save their lives.

Debuting the tune in a new trailer for the horror on social media, Del Rey wrote, "Ooooh (ghost emoji) I'm really excited for you to see this amazing movie! SCARY STORIES TO TELL IN THE DARK @scarystoriesmovie And I've got a new spooky cover in there for ya of Season Of The Witch It's in theatres this Friday produced by Guillermo del Toro and Director, Andre Ovredal!!! Song produced by Jack Antonoff."

In a statement, the Pan's Labyrinth and The Shape of Water filmmaker, who is producing the film, heaped praise on the 34-year-old.

"I have admired Lana's music for a while now and felt in my gut that she would run with Season of the Witch - that she would use her alchemy to transform it," the Oscar winner said. "She is a great artist and has been an amazing partner with us in this adventure. It is an honour for me to have met her."

The singer will also join del Toro when he is honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame star on Wednesday.

This isn't the only time Del Rey will feature on a 2019 movie soundtrack - she has teamed up with Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande to record a collaboration for the upcoming Charlie's Angels reboot too.

Season of the Witch has been covered a number of times for the screen, with appearances in Riverdale, American Horror Story, and True Blood. It currently appears in the trailer for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark hits cinemas from Friday.