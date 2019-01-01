Kristen Bell proud that Dax Shepard 'went for broke' trying to impress JAY-Z

Kristen Bell is "proud" her husband Dax Shepard went all out in his attempts to impress JAY-Z when he was sat next to him at the Met Gala.

The Veronica Mars star told the story of how she and Dax were on the same table as the rapper and his wife Beyonce at the star-studded event a couple of years ago, with the CHiPs actor pulling out all the stops to try and win over the 99 Problems star.

"We went to the Met Gala a couple years ago and we were sitting right next to JAY-Z and Beyonce," Kristen explained as she appeared on an episode of First We Feast's Hot Ones YouTube series on Thursday. "When we found this out we were, forget it, we were so excited. And I was like, 'Oh, this is going to be great, finally after tonight, we'll have them in our phones, and we'll be best friends.' And then we manoeuvered the table so that Dax could sit right next to JAY-Z and Dax talked his ear off and I don't think JAY was that interested.

"But I was proud of him that he went for broke. Talk to the person you love. I think at one point he also hit him with a lyric... I think he was like, 'Real recognise real!' And I was like, 'Dax, Dax, don't.'"

Dax previously spoke about his attempts to impress Jay during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, sharing: "I was seated right next to my hero, JAY-Z. I said to Kristen, 'I hope he doesn't mind hearing his own lyrics repeated back to him.' I gave JAY-Z what I would call the platinum package. Everything was on the table: jokes, sincerity, admiration, you name it.

"I gave him, like, 120 percent and I promise you if we had bumped into each other in the bathroom mid-meal, he'd have no idea I was sitting at his table. I think all I was was, like, a roadblock to look at Kristen."