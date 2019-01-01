Kevin Costner: 'It would be hard for Meghan, Duchess of Sussex to return to acting'

Kevin Costner is certain Meghan, Duchess of Sussex won't return to acting, as it would be hard for her husband Prince Harry to see his wife kissing somebody else.

In a chat on British morning show Lorraine, the 64-year-old actor, who was publicising his new film The Art of Racing in the Rain, told host Lorraine Kelly the former Suits actress probably shouldn't make a return to Hollywood now that she has become a part of the British royal family.

And he sympathises with her husband Harry, as he wouldn't like to see his wife smooching with someone else on the big screen.

"I don't know. It would be hard," he said in a pre-recorded interview. "Why, because if you're Harry, he seems like a great guy, it's like, that's why I'm not married to an actress, I don't want to see my wife kissing somebody. I'm on Harry's side."

The 64-year-old actor, who famously played a role of a bodyguard to a famous popstar played by Whitney Houston in 1992 movie The Bodyguard, also explained that because of her newfound status, Meghan, 38, is getting enough attention to last "a lifetime".

"I don't want to be a person that's ever limiting somebody, but there's so much thought that goes into taking on, number one being a wife, and then being in this circle that I don't even understand - royalty - it's a unique spot," he continued. "I think we watch it from across an ocean and sometimes we don't understand exactly what's going on."

He added: "She's had enough attention for a lifetime now in a year."

In The Art of Racing in the Rain, the star provides the voice for an adorable dog, Enzo, the pet of racing driver Denny Swift, played by Milo Ventimiglia. The film hits screens on Friday.