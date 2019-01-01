Disney considering live-action Aladdin sequel

Producers of Disney's live-action Aladdin are "exploring" a possible sequel.

The musical spectacle, directed by Guy Ritchie and starring Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott, was released back in May, and has made more than $1 billion (£827 million) at the worldwide box office.

Now, producer Dan Lin has revealed a possible reinterpretation of Aladdin's original animated sequel, The Return of Jafar, could be on the cards.

"We certainly, when we first made the movie, wanted to just make the best movie we could and let audiences tell us if they wanted to see more. And I would say resoundingly audiences want to see more. They've watched this movie multiple times. We have lots of fan letters about people who really go back and they bring their friends and bring their family," he told CBR.

"And so we feel like there's more story to tell. We are going to treat it the same way we treat the original Aladdin movie and not going to do a shot by shot remake of anything that's been done before. We're really looking at what's been done before in the past and the home video, and there's just more story to tell with the underlying materials... So without giving away too much, we are certainly exploring where we can go with this franchise."

Massoud, who played the title character in the live-action remake, previously told Collider he'd "absolutely" be onboard for a Return of Jafar adaptation.

The original Aladdin was released in 1992 and followed up with direct-to-video sequels, 1994's The Return of Jafar and 1996's Aladdin and the King of Thieves.