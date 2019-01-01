Shannen Doherty: 'Your body never fully bounces back from cancer'

Shannen Doherty has accepted her body will never be the same again after her battle with cancer.

The former Charmed star was diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2015 and went into remission just over two years later. But in an interview with People, the actress revealed the disease has permanently changed her body and her figure.

"I really took good care of myself, and I came out of it in as good of condition I think somebody (in my situation) could be in," Doherty said. "But the funny thing with cancer is that once you're no longer on chemo or radiation, people think you're fine, that you bounce back. But what they don't realise is that your body has been through something so incredibly difficult that your body never fully bounces back."

The 48-year-old had a mastectomy and also endured several rounds of chemotherapy and radiation. She also underwent reconstructive surgery earlier this year.

"I'm trying to figure out how to accept who I am now," Doherty continued. "I'm never going to be the size I used to be. Some of my meds that I'm on keep zapping the collagen out of me, so I'm never going to have a wrinkle-free face. I'm critical of myself. But there are some things you can't fight."

Now back at work as part of the cast of BH90210, the reboot of hit '90s show Beverly Hills, 90210, the actress admitted the long filming days often leave her "exhausted" because she's not as focused on self-care when she's working.

"I'm trying to be kinder to myself... And I try to live each day as an amazing, precious gift that I've been given," she shared.

BH90210 airs Wednesdays on Fox.