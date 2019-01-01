Peter Hermann: 'Marriage to Mariska Hargitay is a gift'

Younger star Peter Hermann has described his soon to be 15-year union with Law & Order star Mariska Hargitay as "a gift".

The couple, who have three children - August, 13, Amaya, eight, and Andrew, seven - will celebrate their 15-year wedding anniversary on 28 August. In an interview with Fox News, he opened up on how the busy actors make their long-lasting union work amid their high-profile careers.

"It depends on the day. And I think that we make it work like everybody bumping their way through a marriage, you know?" he told the news outlet. "Sometimes we are wonderfully elegant in the way we make it work and sometimes we're not at all, and it devolves into, 'Why didn't you pack the right sneakers?' Or, 'I thought you got lunch ready.'"

However, the 51-year-old actor, who stars alongside Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff and Debi Mazar in the TV Land show Younger, insists he feels lucky to have the 55-year-old by his side.

"Sometimes we look at each other and we're like, 'Wow, we're doing this, we got this, this is OK.' But, the fact is, we just get to do it together... and I cannot tell you what a gift it is to get to do all of it with her," he smiled.

When asked what's the silliest thing the couple has ever disagreed on the actor answered: "Well, I'll tell you this, the silliest thing is that, at the moment, it is anything but silly.

"It's so serious and the whole world hinges on whether this wallpaper or that wallpaper or whether it's OK to leave the toothpaste cap off because you're going to use it that night again, or whether it should really go back on... And so, you name the silly thing, and we've disagreed about it, and I'm sure nobody out there can relate to that at all."