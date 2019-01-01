Last Christmas film to close with new George Michael track

An unreleased six-minute song will feature in the closing scene of the upcoming film Last Christmas.

George Michael was involved in the early stages of production before his death on Christmas Day 2016, and the romantic comedy's director, Paul Feig, has revealed a track from an unreleased final album will play as the credits roll.

"One of our tracks is one of those songs, and it's just an absolutely amazing song that I'm so excited the world is going to get to hear now," he told BBC News.

Going into more detail about what fans can expect he adds: "It's a very celebratory song, I would dare say. And we were able to play the entire song, which is almost six minutes long, in the film.

"Because when you get a song that has never been heard, you don't want to just use, like, 15 seconds of it. The song starts at the end of the film, and then goes into the credits."

The movie stars Emilia Clarke as a young aspiring singer who falls for a kindly charity volunteer, played by Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding. It will also feature Emma Thompson and Michelle Yeoh.

Explaining how the Wham! singer's songs influenced the film, Paul clarified: "It's not a musical, but George's music affects the story. There are a couple of sections where the actors are actually interacting with the music and other sections where George's music is driving, or underscoring the story. So it's a nice mix of being neither a jukebox movie nor straight up musical."

The first trailer for Last Christmas, which will debut in cinemas in November, was released on Wednesday. Last year, Sony Music chiefs confirmed that producers are completing a posthumous dance album George was working on before he died aged 53.