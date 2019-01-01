NEWS Hugh Grant declares Paddington 2 his 'best-ever film' Newsdesk Share with :







Hugh Grant believes Paddington 2 is the best film of his entire career.



The 58-year-old plays villain Phoenix Buchanan in the hit 2017 film. And speaking to Vanity Fair about the movie, the actor said that, despite doubts from fans when his involvement was announced, he believes it's one of his best.



"I was presenting I think at the Golden Globes, and they do that thing when you walk out, and they say, 'From the forthcoming Paddington 2, Hugh Grant...' And someone showed me Twitter afterwards... people were full of derision," he shared. "Christ, has it come to that. Poor old Hugh. Paddington 2. Sequel to a kids film.”

While the star admitted he understood their stance, he confessed it was frustrating because he knew the movie would prove them wrong.



"It’s particularly annoying in the case of Paddington 2, because I genuinely believe it may be the best film I’ve ever been in," the Notting Hill star explained.



Paddington 2 went on to be a box office smash and was nominated for Best British Film at the BAFTAs, with Grant nabbing a nod for Best Actor In A Supporting Role. The film, which also stars Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins and Brendan Gleeson, has a coveted 100 per cent rating on review website Rotten Tomatoes.