Danny Masterson and Church of Scientology sued for stalking and invasion of privacy

Four women are suing That '70s Show star Danny Masterson and Church of Scientology leaders for reportedly trying to silence them over sexual abuse claims against the actor.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the women claim the defendants engaged in a "conspiracy" to cover up Masterson's alleged actions.

"When those women came forward to report Masterson's crimes, the Defendants conspired to and systematically stalked, harassed, invaded their and their family’s privacy, and intentionally caused them emotional distress," the complaint reads.

One of the women, Chrissie Bixler, dated Masterson for several years and claims she joined the Church of Scientology "per his orders". She alleges Masterson forced her to have sex with him regularly and "became violent" when she refused, dragging her "naked across their bedroom floor, while berating her appearance" on one occasion.

Bixler claims she was then required to participate in a Scientology "ethics program", during which she "told an employee about Masterson's sexually coercive and abusive treatment of her".

According to the documents, she was advised "that her job as Masterson's girlfriend was 'to give him sex whenever he wants it' and that if she complied, 'these things wouldn't happen'."

Masterson first faced claims of sexual abuse in 2017. He has always denied the allegations.

The drama cost him his job on Netflix comedy The Ranch.

He responded to show bosses' decision by releasing a statement, which read: "From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit.

"I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused."

The four women are suing for stalking and invasion of privacy, among other claims, and are seeking unspecified damages.