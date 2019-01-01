Henry Golding in talks to play ninja in G.I. Joe spin-off movie

Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding is reportedly in talks to be the leading man in the G.I. Joe spin-off Snake Eyes.

The 32-year-old is in negotiations to portray the titular character in the latest instalment of the action franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Snake Eyes first appeared as part of the G.I. Joe toy line in the 1980s, and was the leader of a gang of military members fighting terrorism and his arch-enemy Storm Shadow, a ninja who is also his blood brother.

The character, who dressed all in black, never revealed his face and never spoke, and was played by stuntman Ray Park in the big-screen adventures starring Channing Tatum.

Snake Eyes will reportedly centre on his quest for revenge after his father’s death which sees him joining a ninja clan, beginning his journey to finding acceptance.

The Time Traveler's Wife director Robert Schwentke will helm the new project, with Evan Spiliotopoulos penning the script, and Brian Goldner, from toy company Hasbro, and Lorenzo di Bonaventura among the producers.

The first film inspired by the popular Hasbro toys was 2009's G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, featuring Channing Tatum, Sienna Miller, Dennis Quaid and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, followed by 2013's G.I. Joe: Retaliation, which also starred Tatum as well as Dwayne Johnson and Bruce Willis.

Golding made his feature film debut as Nick Young in last year's Crazy Rich Asians and has gone on to land leading roles in upcoming romantic comedy Last Christmas, with Emilia Clarke and Emma Thompson, and Guy Ritchie’s crime thriller The Gentlemen, with Matthew McConaughey and Hugh Grant.