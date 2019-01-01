The Crown's Olivia Colman flustered by unexpected encounter with Queen Elizabeth

The Crown's Olivia Colman was lost for words during an unexpected meeting with the real Queen Elizabeth II.

The Oscar-winning The Favourite star portrays the British royal in the upcoming third season of the award-winning historical drama, and admits she was completely thrown after the surprise encounter at an event celebrating British film.

"I have accidentally met the Queen," the actress tells Entertainment Weekly. "It was at a British Film Institute (BFI) gathering to raise the profile of British independent film. We suddenly found ourselves, 200 people, in a big queue. I thought maybe we were going in to have some food. I hadn’t read the order of the day.

"(I) looked around the corner, and there was the Queen and Prince Philip, and (I) went, 'Oh! Oh no! I don’t know what to do!'"

Colman was advised to keep calm and carry on during the introduction.

"A gentleman with epaulettes said, 'Don’t overdo it' - a little bow, and you say, Your Majesty, and Your Royal Highness, and go. Make it as swift as possible and go'," she recalls. "(I said), 'Alright, OK'. And I managed to remember what to say, sort of sticky-handed and bit sort of stumbly. That was it!"

Season three of the hit series, which also features Helena Bonham Carter and Tobias Menzies, debuts on Netflix on 3 November (19).