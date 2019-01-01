Laura Carmichael almost quit acting before landing Downton Abbey role

Downton Abbey star Laura Carmichael almost quit acting before landing her role as Lady Edith Crawley in the hit show.

The actress has played the role since the first series of the period drama in 2010, and is set to reprise her role in the long-awaited film adaptation next month. Speaking to Britain's Town & Country magazine, the 33-year-old shared she came incredibly close to quitting acting before securing the part.

"I was so close to not being a working actress. I had a hard time," the star recalled. "It's such a painful experience, wanting to act and not doing it, and trying to figure out how to get in there."

While Laura confessed she was stunned to have been given such a major part, she also opened up about meeting boyfriend Michael C. Fox, who played footman Andrew Parker, on the show.

"It has changed all of my life. When you are able to work, and love it, it is such a joy," the actress continued. "And I've fallen in love and made wonderful friends - how lucky am I?"

Downton Abbey, starring Hugh Bonneville, Maggie Smith, and Imelda Staunton, debuts in cinemas on 13 September.