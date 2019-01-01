NEWS Peter Fonda has died aged 79 Newsdesk Share with :







The Hollywood icon passed away on Friday (16.08.19) after suffering respiratory failure due to lung cancer, his family have confirmed in a statement.



They wrote: “It is with deep sorrow that we share the news that Peter Fonda has passed away.



“[Peter] passed away peacefully on Friday morning, August 16 at 11:05am at his home in Los Angeles surrounded by family. The official cause of death was respiratory failure due to lung cancer.



“In one of the saddest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our hearts. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy.



“And, while we mourn the loss of this sweet and gracious man, we also wish for all to celebrate his indomitable spirit and love of life. In honour of Peter, please raise a glass to freedom.”



Peter was the son of iconic film and stage actor Henry Fonda, and the younger brother of fellow ‘Gracie and Frankie’ star Jane Fonda.



He was best known for his starring role as Wyatt in 1969’s ‘Easy Rider’, and also held roles in films including ‘Ulee’s Gold’, ‘The Hired Hand’, and ‘The Trip’.



Peter is survived by his wife Margaret DeVogelaere - whom he married in 2011 - and his two children, 55-year-old Bridget and 53-year-old Justin, both of whom he had with his first wife Susan Brewer, whom he was married to from 1961 to 1974.



The ‘Deadfall’ star was also married to Portia Rebecca Crockett from 1975 to 2011.



Peter was last seen on screen in 2018’s ‘Boundaries’, and his last film, ‘The Last Full Measure’, is scheduled to be released posthumously in October this year.