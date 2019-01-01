NEWS Olivia Colman asked Phoebe Waller-Bridge for part in Bond 25 Newsdesk Share with :







Olivia Colman once asked Phoebe Waller-Bridge if she could have a part in Bond 25.



British writer/actress Waller-Bridge was reportedly hired to add more depth to the female characters in the upcoming spy thriller at the request of leading man Daniel Craig, alongside longtime Bond writers Neal Purvis and Robert Wade.



Now, Colman has confessed she has asked her friend and former co-star if she could sneak her a little role in the as-yet-untitled 25th Bond movie.



"Oh, trust me, I've tried!" the Academy Award-winning actress told Entertainment Weekly. "I've asked!"



Elsewhere in the interview, Colman revealed she had begged the 34-year-old to let her star in her acclaimed show Fleabag, and even had the opportunity to have the part of Godmother especially written for her.



"I think I begged Phoebe to be in it, when she was writing the first (season). She's extraordinary and it's a pleasure to say anything that she's written. And also, to film it, is so much fun, because they're my mates," she explained. "I will be eternally grateful to Phoebe, because she said, 'What sort of things do you want to say?' And I went, 'Could you write me someone who's a total ****.' So, she made up this person for me. Yeah. I always wanted to play the baddie and she's written a really good one."



Elsewhere in the chat, Colman was full of praise for Waller-Bridge, who is also the brains behind another TV hit, Killing Eve, and noted that she appeared to have a "built-in confidence" when it came to penning the second season of Fleabag.



"She thought, 'Okay, I know what I'm doing, I'm just going to really let rip.' And she did. The first episode of the second series, to me, was like a piece of theatre, a piece of writing that I would have studied at school," the 45-year-old insisted.