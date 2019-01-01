Aaron Taylor-Johnson 'knew instantly' wife Sam was his soulmate

Aaron Taylor-Johnson "knew instantly" the minute he met director Sam Taylor-Johnson that she was his soulmate.

The pair, who married in 2012, first met in 2008 on the set of the movie Nowhere Boy - when Aaron was 19 years old and Sam was 42. While the age gap has consistently raised eyebrows, Aaron and Sam have gone on to defy critics with their happy relationship, and have had two children together.

Reflecting on the romance in an interview with the Sunday Telegraph magazine, Aaron explained he had no doubt Sam was the woman for him when he first set eyes on the director.

"I knew instantly with Sam that I'd found my soulmate. I knew instantly that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with this person," he smiled. "I remember it very well, and a year to the day (after) I met her I proposed. I knew I wanted a family with her, I knew I wanted kids, and a month later she was pregnant with our first child."

As for the difference in their ages, Aaron insisted he has "never for a second felt a difference in age", paying tribute to Sam's enthusiasm for life and positive attitude.