Idris Elba's wife Sabrina lands presenting role on British morning show

Idris Elba's new wife Sabrina has landed a gig presenting showbiz news on a British morning show.

The 30-year-old will join ITV1 show Good Morning Britain as a showbiz correspondent on Thursday 22 August and Friday 23 August, filling in for Entertainment Editor Richard Arnold.

Sabrina, who married Hollywood star Idris in a lavish wedding in Morocco in April, admitted she was nervous but "excited" about taking on the role.

"I'm new to London. I moved here about two and a half years ago and one of the staples of getting to know the city was watching shows like Good Morning Britain, understanding the humour and getting to know Brits," she said in a statement. "I was a bit nervous actually, until I met Richard (Arnold) on set. He was just so sweet and welcoming. It was great to meet the other cast members too, who make everyone feel so comfortable.

"I did a little tour and saw the technical room with all the screens, which I thought was amazing, I've never seen anything like that... I'm excited now, I just want to get to it."

The former beauty queen added that, being Canadian and moving to the U.K., it's taken a while for her to adjust to the British sense of humour, but her movie star husband has given her a few pointers.

"This is my first time doing anything like this and Idris' best advice has been just to 'be natural' and just to 'be myself'," she said. "I mean, he's a seasoned pro and watching him on set has been a masterclass, so I definitely take what he has to say seriously. I think we are both excited by this new challenge for me... It's nice watching him do his thing and now he can watch me do mine."