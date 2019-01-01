Chrissy Teigen slams airline crew for banning baby from car seat

Chrissy Teigen has criticised Cathay Pacific airline crew for not allowing her infant son to sleep in a car seat during a flight.

The star took to Twitter on Monday to reveal her travel woes, complaining that the decision to prevent 15-month-old son Miles, from sleeping in the seat, could disrupt other passengers.

"Have no idea why my Cathay flight thinks it's more okay for a tiny baby to be rolling in pillows rather than sleeping quietly in his car seat," she complained. "Apparently car seats in a seat we bought next to us for just him is less safe? Honestly I just want everyone else around us to be peaceful and happy."

Fans were quick to offer the star advice, responding that she should be allowed to use a car seat on a flight - but some pointed out that there may have been specific problems with the seat or the position of emergency exits.

Advice on Cathay Pacific's website on bringing babies under two years old on their planes does allow the use of a car seat, but specifies that it "must comply with the Cathay Pacific approved specifications".

In addition to Miles, Chrissy and her husband, the musician John Legend, have a three-year-old daughter, Luna. According to her Instagram Stories, the family are heading to Thailand.