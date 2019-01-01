Rebel Wilson to host Australian comedy contest

Rebel Wilson is to team up with Amazon to host a TV comedy contest in her native Australia.

The Pitch Perfect star will present the Australian version of the streaming service's comedy competition format LOL: Last One Laughing, their first original series made in the country.

According to a press release, Wilson is executive producing the six-episode series, which will be made in Sydney and feature 10 Australian comedic actors and stand-ups competing to make each other laugh first and win a $68,000 (£56,000) prize.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the Prime Video family of creators and talent," the 39-year-old actress and comedian said in a statement. "I've already had the chance to work with (Amazon's virtual assistant) Alexa - she's great - and on Audible, so working with Prime Video seemed like an obvious choice. I can't wait to see what these talented Australian comedians come up with and how far they'll go to take home the prize."

LOL: Last One Laughing is based on the format of a Japanese Amazon Original series, Hitoshi Matsumoto Presents Documental. It also has been exported to Mexico.

"We're excited to bring LOL: Last One Laughing to our Prime members in Australia and around the world," James Farrell, head of international originals for Amazon Studios, added. "Customers in Japan and Mexico have told us they love Documental and LOL: Last One Laughing. Australia was an easy choice as the next country to bring this to and Rebel Wilson was at the top of our list to host and star."

The show will be available to Amazon subscribers next year.