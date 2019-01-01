NEWS Paz de la Huerta demands $2 million to keep new Harvey Weinstein revelations out of court Newsdesk Share with :







Actress Paz de la Huerta has demanded $2 million (£1.6 million) from movie mogul Harvey Weinstein to keep her rape claims against him out of court.



According to a demand letter, obtained by TMZ, the Boardwalk Empire star has threatened to file a new lawsuit against the disgraced producer, and add to his legal woes.



Paz, who previously sued Weinstein over two alleged incidents in 2010, says she has more dirt on him, claiming he developed an "immoral and unwholesome interest in her sexually" when she was just 14, and working on the film The Cider House Rules.



The actress claims he raped her when she came of age.



Paz and her lawyer met with prosecutors in New York last month, but so far there have been no charges from her allegations.



If she gets her cash, she promises not to file a new civil suit against Weinstein and to stop pushing for criminal charges.



The producer's civil attorney, Elior Shiloh, tells TMZ her new claims have no merit, calling her bid "extortion" and insisting his client will defend himself against this "unfortunate shakedown".



Weinstein is already facing two counts of predatory sexual assault, one count of criminal sexual act in the first degree and one count each of first-degree rape and third-degree rape. If he's found guilty, the 67-year-old could spend the rest of his life behind bars.