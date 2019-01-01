Peter Capaldi joins The Suicide Squad

Peter Capaldi has joined the cast of James Gunn's The Suicide Squad.

The former Doctor Who star has signed up to appear in the highly-anticipated follow-up to the 2016 movie in an undisclosed role, according to Deadline.

Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson is also in negotiations for a cameo role that he will reportedly shoot between filming of the long-running live sketch show.

No details have so far emerged about the plot, but Capaldi and Davidson will be joining the likes of Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney and Joel Kinnaman, who are reprising their roles from David Ayer's original.

And Idris Elba, John Cena, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Flula Borg, Nathan Fillion, Steve Agee and Taika Waititi are the newest recruits to Gunn's movie.

Elba was originally cast as Deadshot, effectively replacing Will Smith – who is not returning for the sequel – although it was reported soon after the news was announced that the 50-year-old was disappointed the British actor did not get his blessing before accepting the role.

According to editors at Collider, Elba and Gunn then created a new part in the movie for the Golden Globe-winning actor, but details are still under wraps.

Production on The Suicide Squad is slated to begin later this month, with the first table read session of Gunn's script to be held on 11 September. And once filming at Pinewood Studios in Atlanta, Georgia has wrapped, he will return to Marvel to film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3., starring Chris Pratt and Dave Bautista.

The Suicide Squad will be released in August 2021.