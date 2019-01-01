Whitney Port experienced 'all-consuming' grief after suffering miscarriage

Whitney Port has described the trauma of miscarrying a baby as "a death happening inside your body”.

The reality TV star, 34, lost what would have been her second child with husband Tim Rosenman back in July. And speaking during the two-hour season finale of The Hills: New Beginnings on Monday, Whitney opened up about her heartache in a candid chat with co-star Kaitlynn Carter.

“Losing my father was the worst thing that ever happened to me, and then having this happen and then not having him to even talk to about it was so hard,” she shared. “The grief is all-consuming. It’s all you can think about. It’s like a death is happening inside your body, and you’re also supposed to show up for your child that you have and you can’t really be sad in front of them, and you’re just confused if your feelings are okay (or) if they’re too dramatic.”

Elsewhere in the episode, she added: “The thought of the death of something that you haven’t met yet... it feels silly, but it’s not, because it’s you. It’s a part of the love you have with your husband and it’s just heartbreaking.”

Whitney also admitted Tim is keen to extend their family further with more children, but confessed she isn’t sure if she will ever feel ready to go through pregnancy again.

“If it never is the right time, it won’t happen,” Tim assured her. “And, if it becomes the right time or our feelings change, we can keep having this conversation as we go.”

The couple married in November 2015 and welcomed their first child, son Sonny Sanford, in July 2017.