Millie Bobby Brown producing A Time Lost movie for Netflix

Millie Bobby Brown is to co-produce a movie titled A Time Lost for Netflix.

The actress, who shot to fame playing supernatural Eleven on the streaming service's hit show Stranger Things, and her sister Paige Brown have confirmed they are working with bosses at the company on the original drama.

Millie and Paige have developed the original story, with Anna Klassen attached to adapt. The plot will explore a long-standing feud between two Long Island families which comes to a head when one of their teenage daughters is diagnosed with cancer.

"We are so grateful to Netflix for their confidence in us and this beautiful story, which we have spent years writing and developing," the sisters commented in a joint statement. "It's about friendship, family and overcoming obstacles when it feels like the world is pushing you down. It's been a labour of love, literally."

Millie is to serve as a producer, while Paige and their father Robert Brown will executive produce under the family's PCMA Productions company. The 15-year-old is also co-producing her upcoming detective movie Enola Holmes with her sibling, among others, under the banner.

Regarding A Time Lost, Netflix's Lisa Nishimura, vice president of independent film and documentary features, praised Millie's ideas for the project.

"Millie is an extraordinary creative talent. We've been lucky to have her in our family from the beginning of her career. It is a genuine thrill to witness Millie bring her distinct vision to the screen, now as a writer and producer, alongside her sister on this wonderful film," she added.

Casting details and a potential release date have not yet been announced.