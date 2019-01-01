Chiwetel Ejiofor to play villain opposite Mark Wahlberg in Infinite

Chiwetel Ejiofor has been cast as the villain opposite Mark Wahlberg in action-thriller Infinite.

Infinite, to be directed by Training Day's Antoine Fuqua, centres on a group of near-immortal men and women who are reincarnated over the centuries and are known as "the Infinite."

The British actor will play a member of the Infinite who has found a way to stop the reincarnation process and plans to use it on his own kind, according to editors at The Hollywood Reporter.

Wahlberg, who was drafted in to lead the project after Chris Evans dropped out, is set to portray Evan Michaels, a man with schizophrenia who realises his hallucinations are actually memories from past lives, and these will help him defeat the evil mastermind.

Ejiofor also joins The Maze Runner's Dylan O'Brien and Kingsman: The Secret Service's Sophie Cookson, who have been previously been cast in undisclosed roles, as well as Rupert Friend and Icelandic actor Johannes Haukur Johannesson.

Ian Shorr and John Lee Hancock are writing the script, which is based on D. Eric Maikranz's 2009 novel The Reincarnationist Papers, while Lorenzo di Bonaventura is producing with Mark Vahradian and Bellevue Productions' John Zaozirny.

Production is set to get underway in London at the end of September ahead of a cinema release in August 2020.

The 12 Years a Slave actor made his directorial debut earlier this year with The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind and recently lent his voice to the villain Scar in the remake of Disney's The Lion King. He will next appear in Disney's Maleficent: Mistress of Evil opposite Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning, and recently wrapped filming alongside Charlize Theron in The Old Guard.