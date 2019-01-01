Chrissy Teigen's 'heart stopped' when President Trump targeted her on Twitter

Chrissy Teigen's "heart stopped and eyes filled" when U.S. President Donald Trump took aim at her on Twitter.

Trump recently hit headlines when he took to the social media site to criticise Chrissy's musician husband John Legend for not playing a part in the passing of criminal justice reform, calling him "boring" and the Lip Sync Battle star his "filthy-mouthed wife".

Chrissy then hit back at the President, with various foul-mouthed slurs, but told TV host Ellen DeGeneres that she was initially stunned that she'd featured in the American leader's post.

"Everyone's waiting for their day to come," she said during an interview aired on Wednesday's edition of Ellen's show. "So I got all these phone alerts and I go on Twitter to see it but couldn't because I'm blocked and I had no idea what I said. I've said a lot of things since like 2012... Someone sent me screenshots and my heart stopped and at that point you know you're gonna get so much.'

"It was a weird feeling. I think my eyes filled up with water at the shock of it like I can't believe this is happening right now. He goes on these rants and normally it's very late at night for him... But you don't think it's gonna be you."

Chrissy's response involved calling Trump a "p**sy a**ed b**ch", with the abbreviation PAB President quickly trending on Twitter. And the mother-of-two added to Ellen that she's considering getting the term trademarked.

"We got it trending. I got enough Twitter family and friends to get it going," she laughed. "Then it became (shortened to) PAB then it became PAB President. We're still working on how to copyright the correct term!"