Kit Harington and Prince Harry join city traders for charity day

Kit Harington and Prince Harry led a host of British stars who turned London city traders to raise money for charity on Wednesday.

The Game of Thrones star and the Duke of Sussex took part in brokerage firm BGC Partners annual charity trading day, held to commemorate traders who died in the 9/11 terror attacks on the World Trade Center in New York in 2001.

Transactions sealed raised money for charity, and Harry closed a £1 billion 10-year gilts deal that raised $61,700 (£50,000) for charities, including his ongoing Invictus Games army veterans' sports event.

Top BGC broker Ryder Brown said the Prince handled the huge trade like a professional.

"I thought he was excellent," he told the Press Association. "It was very nerve-wracking but he handled the pressure well and closed the trade. That was the hard bit, to close the trade. He picked the telephone up and managed to do it - it's like old-style trading."

Others involved in the charity trading day included British popstar Cheryl, comedian Jimmy Carr, London Mayor Sadiq Khan, former England soccer manager Sam Allardyce and World Cup-winning England cricket captain Eoin Morgan.