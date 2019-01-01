Joan Collins slams 'ludicrous' gender labels

Joan Collins thinks it's "ludicrous" that there are more than 100 official gender labels.

The Dynasty actress made the comments during an appearance on British daytime show Good Morning Britain on Wednesday, where she confessed her belief that "the world's gone nuts" for allowing people to identify in so many ways.

"I find that very peculiar quite frankly," the American Horror Story: Apocalypse star admitted. "I have three grandchildren in their teens and I don't think that's happening to them."

Collins went on to insist she has no problem with the LGBTQ community, but questioned: "How can there be 100? It's ludicrous!"

However, the actress shared that her grandchildren have a different understanding when it comes to gender, due to their experience at school in the U.S.

"I have American grandchildren and I said do you have transgender children in your class and asked if they have to use different pronouns," the 86-year-old star recalled. "They said yes we use 'they and thou', and they were very casual about it."

The comments come after Collins made headlines last month, when she spoke out against equal pay in Hollywood and claimed female stars don't have the same "pulling power" as their male counterparts.