Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey launch The Office podcast

The Office stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey are launching a podcast all about the cult comedy to mark the show's 15th anniversary.

The actresses, who played Pam Beesly and Angela Martin on TV, are reuniting for Office Ladies, which will highlight different episodes of the beloved series.

Described as "the ultimate podcast for nostalgic fans" by bosses at podcast company Stitcher, the on-air talker will offer behind-the-scenes details, while the hosts will answer questions from listeners.

"As we close in on the 15th anniversary of the show, it seemed like a great time to share our stories and behind-the-scenes trivia with fans," Fischer said in a statement. "Besides talking about The Office, you can also hear us chat a little about our lives, our Target runs together, our friendship through the years."

Kinsey added, "'The Office' was such an amazing chapter of our lives and it means so much to us that we get to share some of our memories of filming it with our audiences."

The Office, which also featured Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, and John Krasinski, ran in the U.S. from 2005-2013. The show was based on a British TV show created by Ricky Gervais.