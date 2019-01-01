Whoopi Goldberg to play Mother Abagail in new adaptation of Stephen King's The Stand

Whoopi Goldberg has landed the pivotal role of Mother Abagail in a new adaptation of Stephen King's The Stand.

The Oscar winner will star alongside James Marsden, Amber Heard, Jovan Adepo, Owen Teague, Brad William Henke, and Daniel Sunjata in the new CBS All Access project.

Whoopi and King made the announcement during a segment on her daily show The View on Wednesday (11Sep19). Revealing she's a massive fan of King's work, the actress said, "The Stand is being made... and I'm in it.

"It's a really big deal for me... I'm playing Mother Abagail, who is kind of the best of us... and I'm the good."

The Stand is King’s apocalyptic vision of a post-plague world featuring a group of survivors, led by 106-year-old Mother Abagail, tackling the evil Randall Flagg, aka the Man in Black, played by Alexander Skarsgard.

The Fault in Our Stars director Josh Boone will oversee the film, which is based on a script he co-wrote with Ben Cavell.

King, who was also heavily involved in the new adaptation, told Whoopi the project gave him the chance to rewrite the ending of his book.

"I was never really totally happy with the way it ended, because the main characters, Stu and Fran, never talked about what happened to them after they left Boulder, Colorado...," the author explained, "and I always wondered about their trip back."

Marsden will play Stu Redman in the film.

King's son Owen is also involved in reworking the script with his father, Boone and Cavell.

The Stand previously appeared on TV as a 1994 mini-series, starring Gary Sinise, Molly Ringwald, Rob Lowe, and Miguel Ferrer.