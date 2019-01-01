Ed Helms worried about explaining Demi Moore 'fling' to his wife

The Hangover star Ed Helms didn't need to worry about explaining a rumoured fling with co-star Demi Moore to his wife - she thought it was hilarious.

Helms was on holiday with his family after wrapping new movie Corporate Animals with the Ghost star when his publicist called to alert him to the fact a tabloid reporter had called requesting a comment about the on set romance that never was.

The funnyman, who is also one of the film's producers, assured his representative there was no truth to the story, and then fretted about what he was going to say to his wife and mother-in-law.

"We finished shooting the movie and a couple of months go by and I'm on a vacation with my family.... and I get a call from my publicist," he tells U.S. late-night host Jimmy Kimmel. "I'm off fishing by myself and I get this call: 'I think I know the answer to this..., but you're not in a romantic relationship with Demi Moore, are you?'

"I was like, 'No, I'm happily married. I'm on vacation with my family. What are you talking about?' And my publicist tells me there is a tabloid article... that apparently says 'You guys had a romance on the set of this movie!'

"This is really awful... and so I'm mortified and I'm thinking, 'This is terrible. I have to get to my wife... before she hears about this ridiculous story somewhere else', and I'm really anxious. I get back to the house and she's sitting there with her mother, and before I can say anything, they go, 'Demi Moore, high five...! Can you believe this tabloid thought that you and Demi Moore could be a couple? That is insane.'

"I was like, 'I'm glad nobody's upset... but can't you be a little upset. This is hurting my feelings now!'"