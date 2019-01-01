Rihanna wants Poison Ivy role in The Batman

Rihanna wants to audition for the role of Poison Ivy in the new Batman film.

The star sparked speculation she might be set to play Catwoman in The Batman, the Robert Pattinson fronted reboot of the superhero franchise, after donning Catwoman style leather boots in an Instagram video she dubbed, "Bat-mobile, but make it fashion!"

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at her 5th Annual Diamond Ball in New York City on Thursday, the Umbrella hitmaker shot down the Catwoman casting rumours - but revealed she's desperate to play another of the Dark Knight's nemeses.

"That (post) has to do a lot with Batman (because) I have separate obsessions," Rihanna revealed. "I have (a) bigger obsession with Poison Ivy, I'm just being honest. And yeah, I died my hair red because of Uma Thurman in the original."

Thurman played Poison Ivy, a red-headed villain who uses mind-controlling plant toxins for criminal ends, in 1997's Batman & Robin. However, the film was a flop, and the character has not appeared in an official Batman movie since.

Rihanna revealed she would love to audition, adding: "You know what, they didn't call me yet. But if they did, I would love to go in and try out because Poison Ivy is one of my obsessions in life. I did it for Halloween one year, I mean come on!"

The singer has previously been linked to the role, with editors at website HotNewHipHop claiming Warner Bros. chiefs are considering handing her the part.

The villains for The Batman, which debuts in 2021, are yet to be announced, but director Matt Reeves has revealed there will be a "rogues gallery" of different bad guys - meaning Rihanna's favourite character could be featured.