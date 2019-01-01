Cole Sprouse wishes girlfriend Lili Reinhart a happy birthday with kissing photos

Cole Sprouse has confirmed beyond a doubt he and Lili Reinhart are still very much in love by posting photos of the Riverdale stars kissing in a series of Instagram photobooth snapshots.

The actor decided to go public with his feelings for Lili on Friday (13Sep19) to celebrate his girlfriend's 23rd birthday.

"Lil @lilireinhart was born on a Friday the 13th and haven’t I just been so lucky ever since?" he captioned the sweet shots.

Meanwhile, the actress recently shut down gossip suggesting she and Cole had split by referring to him as her "boyfriend" in a magazine interview.

Reports suggested the young stars had separated after two years together, prompting both to mock the gossip on social media - but neither Lily nor Cole confirmed they were still together, until Lili made it clear she and Sprouse are still an item, while talking about the pair's Halloween plans to Coveteur.

"I think I’m leaning in towards a character for Halloween," she said. "I think I’m going to do it with my boyfriend, Cole. I don’t want to spoil it if it’s not going to happen, but it’s a TV duo."

At Variety's Power of Young Hollywood event in Los Angeles last month (Aug19), Cole was asked by Entertainment Tonight how annoyed he was about the split rumours.

"Incredibly," the screen star laughed, before adding, "No, I don't care. That's the nature of our industry. I think you have to poke fun of it a little bit. It's kind of something you sign up for, but as long as (you) can keep it light and fun, it's all good."