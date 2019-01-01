Lupita Nyong'o to reunite with Black Panther castmate for new TV series

Lupita Nyong'o will reunite with her Black Panther co-star Danai Gurira on new TV series Americanah.

The Oscar winner has signed on to star in and executive produce the show, based on the bestselling book by Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and adapted by Danai.

"Americanah has been a passion project for me since I read Chimamanda’s beautiful novel in 2013," she wrote in a statement to Deadline. "It’s a tale that is simultaneously timely and timeless... and I’m thrilled that Danai will bring to the project her intelligence, wit, and understanding of the stories and the worlds of Americanah."

Gurira will also serve as the showrunner for the 10-episode limited series, which centres on the experiences of Lupita's character Ifemelu, a U.S. immigrant from Nigeria, whose boyfriend struggles with life as an undocumented migrant in London.

Americanah is set to premiere in the spring (20).

It's not the first time Gurira's writing skills have teamed her up with one of her Black Panther castmates - Letitia Wright starred in Danai's play The Convent in London's West End.