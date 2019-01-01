Felicity Huffman sentenced to two weeks behind bars over college bribes

Felicity Huffman has been sentenced to serve two weeks in jail for her part in the U.S. college admissions scandal.

Prosecutors recommended the Desperate Housewives star should spend a month behind bars after pleading guilty to bribing education officials in an effort to secure a top university spot for her eldest daughter, but she'll serve half that time.

Six months after she was arrested, Huffman learned her fate in a federal courtroom in Boston, Massachusetts on Friday, and will serve 14 days behind bars. She will also have to pay a $30,000 (£24,000) fine, complete 250 hours of community service, and be on probation for one year following her release from jail.

Just before sentencing was announced, the actress, who was joined in court by her husband, William H. Macy, and her lawyer, Martin Murphy, told Judge Indira Talwani, "I am deeply sorry to the students, parents, colleges and universities that have been deeply impacted by my actions... I will deserve whatever punishment you give me."

Following the hearing, the actress released a full statement, in which she accepted the court's decision "without reservation".

"I have always been prepared to accept whatever punishment Judge Talwani imposed," she wrote. "I broke the law. I have admitted that and I pleaded guilty to this crime. There are no excuses or justifications for my actions. Period.

"I would like to apologise again to my daughter, my husband, my family and the educational community for my actions. And I especially want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices supporting their children.

"I have learned a lot over the last six months about my flaws as a person. My goal now is to serve the sentence that the court has given me. I look forward to doing my community service hours and making a positive impact on my community. I also plan to continue making contributions wherever I can well after those service hours are completed. I can promise you that in the months and years to come that I will try and live a more honest life, serve as a better role model for my daughters and family and continue to contribute my time and energies wherever I am needed.

"My hope now is that my family, my friends and my community will forgive me for my actions."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric Rosen previously urged the judge to jail Felicity, stating, "There is simply no excuse for what she did... Imprisonment is needed because this was a considered, deliberate, and purposeful criminal act."

Her legal team called for "a sentence of probation".

Huffman pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud in May, and she now becomes the first of more than 30 parents indicted in the college bribery scam.

Full House star Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli have also been accused of bribing college officials to get their daughters into the University of Southern California (USC), but they rejected a plea deal from the U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts.