Chace Crawford 'definitely open' to Gossip Girl reboot cameo

Chace Crawford won't be topping the bill of the upcoming Gossip Girl reboot - but he isn't ruling out reprising his role as Nate Archibald for a cameo appearance.

Chace starred in the hit teen drama series alongside Blake Lively and Leighton Meester for its original six season run from 2007 to 2012. And speaking to Singapore's August Man September (19) issue, he revealed he'd definitely consider appearing in new U.S. streaming service HBO Max's Gossip Girl revival.

“If there’s an opening in the future for doing a cameo, I would definitely be open to it," The Boys star shared. "The show was a big part of my life and was really special. I loved everyone on it, from the cast to the crew. We were a real family."

Opening up about how he expects the reboot to differ from the classic series, the 34-year-old actor suggested the transition from TV network to streaming service will pave the way for "edgier" plots.

"Our show was on a network, so you do 24 to 26 episodes per season and each episode had its own conflict and resolution," he explained. "If you’re doing eight to 10 episodes, as I heard they would be doing on HBO Max, you can write with a different narrative style and have an ending in mind, like they do on Netflix and Amazon shows.

"It’s interesting, and I’m sure they can get away with edgier stuff these days.”

Executive producer of the reboot, Josh Schwartz, recently gushed over the show's original cast and confessed he'd "love" for them to return to the show.

"We’ve reached out to all of them to let them know it was happening," he told reporters at the Television Critics Association press tour in July. "It would be great to see them again."