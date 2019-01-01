Eric McCormack: 'Will & Grace isn't ending because of some feud'

Eric McCormack has hit back at rumours that a feud between his co-stars Debra Messing and Megan Mullally is responsible for rebooted sitcom Will & Grace coming to an end.

It was confirmed earlier this year that the beloved sitcom will be concluding after a final season, set to air in 2020. The news led fans to begin speculating about the reasons behind the decision to call time on the reboot, with some pointing to signs of a falling out between Debra and Megan, who play pals Grace and Karen in the show.

Debra and Megan had stopped following each other on Instagram, according to fans. And when Debra uploaded a picture to Instagram of the cast without Megan, it further fuelled rumours of a feud.

However, Eric, who plays Will in the show, labelled the reports "crazy".

"I think people worried about that entirely too much," he told Us Weekly at the Project Angel Food Angel Awards Gala on Saturday night. "The show’s ending because we want to make sure that it ends up properly, that we go out on top, that it never gets sort of lost in the shuffle. "

He went on to explain that Will & Grace's final run of 18 episodes will be aired "all at once".

"So it’s going to go big. It’s going to go out in a way that I’m really going to be proud of," he smiled.