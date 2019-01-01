Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney spark marriage rumours with courthouse visit

Jennifer Lawrence and her fiance Cooke Maroney sparked wedding rumours after they were spotted leaving New York City's marriage bureau on Monday.

The Oscar-winning actress and her husband-to-be were seen beaming from ear-to-ear as they left the bureau, alongside two security guards, a photographer and another friend.

Jennifer looked dressed down and stylish in a grey blazer and jeans, and was seen clutching a piece of paper, while Cooke opted for a white sweatshirt and blue trousers. The art dealer was also seen apparently trying to conceal his left-hand ring finger with his other hand while leaving the bureau.

Spotting the celebrity pair at the venue, one onlooker wrote in a now-deleted tweet: "When you go get your marriage license and Jennifer Lawrence walks by to tie the knot before your eyes. Yeah, kids, City Hall is COOL. The place to go!"

Fuelling the rumours that the couple was there to do more than just get a licence, the New York Post's gossip column Page Six also reported the pair were accompanied by photographer Mark Seliger - who has worked with Jennifer on numerous occasions and has also shot covers for magazines such as Vanity Fair and GQ.

Jennifer and Cooke got engaged in February, with the Silver Linings Playbook star opening up about her love for her beau during a chat on Catt Sadler‘s podcast Naked with Catt Sadler over the summer.

Calling Cooke "the greatest human being I’ve ever met", Jennifer added: "I definitely wasn’t at a place where I was like, ‘I’m ready to get married.’ (But) I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other, we wanted to commit fully.

“He’s my best friend. I want to legally bind him to me forever. And fortunately, the paperwork exists for such a thing. You find your favourite person on the planet and you’re like, ‘You can’t leave!’”