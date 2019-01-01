Journalist who exposed Harvey Weinstein scandal applauds Ashley Judd's bravery

The journalist who helped expose Harvey Weinstein's alleged predatory behaviour and sex assault scandal is crediting Ashley Judd with bringing the shocking story to light.

Jodi Kantor, who along with Megan Twohey penned an explosive article in 2018 detailing assault allegations against the film mogul, reveals the actress was one of the first people to go on the record for the New York Times piece.

The write up, along with Rowan Farrow's New Yorker expose, prompted over 50 additional accusers to come forward and ignited the #MeToo movement against sexual misconduct.

"Ashley broke a silence that had persisted in Hollywood for a long time," Kantor tells People Magazine in a joint interview with Twohey, revealing that despite the media firestorm that erupted around her, Judd relied on her spirituality during the difficult time.

“What’s remarkable about Ashley is her serenity," added Kantor. "The way she made the decision to go on the record was that she went for a run outside and she prayed on it. She’s a Christian, and she decided that this was the right thing to do.”

In Kantor and Twohey's new book, She Said, the pair detail the early stages of interviews they conducted, with Judd firmly standing her ground during a group interview with other Weinstein accusers, including Gwyneth Paltrow.

“I have to know the hill on which I’m willing to die. The equality of the sexes is that hill for me,” Judd said, according to the book.

Last Spring (18), Judd hit Weinstein with legal action, accusing him of blacklisting her and sabotaging her career after she refused his sexual advances. The pair was given a trial date of January, 2020, but in April (19) Weinstein requested the matter be put on hold as he battles other legal matters linked to the sexual abuse allegations against him.