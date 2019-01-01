Anna Camp feels 'free for the first time' following divorce

Anna Camp is enjoying the single life after her divorce from Skylar Astin was finalised last month.

The Pitch Perfect stars wed in 2016 and announced the separation in June this year, adding the decision to split "was made mutually and amicably". And speaking to Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, the 36-year-old actress opened up about the "exciting" time in her life.

“I feel kinda free for the first time in a very long time, for lots of reasons,” she shared. “I feel very excited and very grounded at the same time, which is great. And I haven’t felt this way in, like, a while. So it’s a new thing for me, which I’m excited about.”

Camp's marriage to Astin was her second, after she was previously married to actor Michael Mosley from 2010 to 2013. However, the star insisted she has no plans to rush into another relationship, and confessed being single made her realise she's "stronger than she thought she was".

“It’s a journey. It’s a long journey, but I definitely feel like I’ve taken some steps that are, you know, scary at times," the Perfect Harmony star continued. "I feel like I’m stronger than I thought that I was, and that is also very empowering for me, and I think that’s translating into my jobs and the work that I’m taking, so also into my personal life... So yeah, it feels pretty good."