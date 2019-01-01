Mark-Paul Gosselaar blindsided by Saved by the Bell reboot news

Saved by the Bell star Mark-Paul Gosselaar was blindsided by the news that the teen TV show is getting a reboot.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that the much-loved series was being revived for NBC's streaming platform Peacock, with Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley reprising their roles as A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano, respectively, for the new version.

One person who's unlikely to be involved, however, is Gosselaar, who played the lead character of Zack Morris on the comedy programme.

"I read it in the trades just like everybody else this morning," he told Variety. "Honestly, I was never approached. I woke up to the news this morning with a kind of 'huh' response."

Despite his annoyance at not being asked to return for the revival, the 45-year-old Mixed-ish star would never say no to reprising his role as Zack.

"I've always been interested, of course," he smiled, before adding that his current work commitments may have prevented NBC from reaching out. "I'm on ABC, so it doesn't really fit into that considering Disney Plus, so I understand the business side of things. But I had no idea it was that far along."