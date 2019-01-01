Keira Knightley 'freaked out' when trying social media

Keira Knightley quit social media after "freaking out" at the attention she received on her first day.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actress, who closely guards her and her four-year-old daughter Edie's privacy, confessed she was alarmed by how interested strangers were in her life.

"I had an (Twitter) account for about five seconds," she told British newspaper The Observer. "I watched it accumulate, like, 100 followers in three seconds and I got so freaked out that I turned it off straight away... And then Facebook. I was on for a day 10 years ago, and never posted anything on it, but it still emails me all the time as if I am a member or whatever."

Keira, who is married to former Klaxons rocker James Righton, also has no plans to join Instagram, and joked she's "rubbish at taking pictures" so her feed would be an "embarrassment".

The pregnant star penned an essay on feminism and the pain of childbirth for a collection last year (18), but insisted she has no plans to open up about her family life until her kids are much older and can make their own decisions about being in the public-eye.

"I mean, the thing is, I don't have very much that I want to share in that way," she explained. "I have a child and another one on the way, and I want their privacy to be safe and sacred until they are old enough to choose what they want to do with their lives.

"I don't write about family life - though of course I did write a very long essay about my vagina splitting! I am better at that kind of thing."