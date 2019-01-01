Audrina Patridge's ex-husband free from child abuse charges

All child abuse charges against reality TV star Audrina Patridge's ex-husband have been dropped.

Corey Bohan will no longer face prosecution for allegations Patridge made against him, accusing her ex of physically abusing their three-year-old daughter, Kirra Max, after the Orange Country District Attorney's office rejected the case.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, prosecutors decided not to pursue the charges because of a lack of evidence.

"The court already has access to the social services report regarding (Audrina's) allegations of abuse toward the minor child," Bohan's lawyer writes in the filing, noting an investigation was conducted by officials at the Child Abuse Services Team (CAST).

"After reviewing the CAST video and conducting an investigation, Social Services has elected to close the matter meaning that it did not believe there was enough evidence, even with the video, to make a case," the attorney adds. "Likewise, the District Attorney did not believe there was enough evidence to file charges and has rejected the case."

Although the Orange County District Attorney's office has rejected the case, the matter has been returned to law enforcement, which leaves the option open for charges to be filed at a later date.

The Hills star Audrina finalised her divorce from professional dirt bike rider Corey last year (18).