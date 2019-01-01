Sienna Miller glad Harvey Weinstein never propositioned her

Sienna Miller is relieved disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein never propositioned her for sex.

The actress worked with the producer on a number of films, including Factory Girl, where she played Andy Warhol’s muse, Edie Sedgwick, and Weinstein heralded her as the “next big thing".

While the two were incredibly close - with Miller even calling the executive "Pops" - she has insisted he never acted inappropriately around her.

“It’s really complicated to talk about this carefully," she began, in an interview with Britain's The Daily Telegraph newspaper. “I had known his wife, Georgina, from before they were married, from when we were in London. And had never had that kind of experience, thank God. I mean, I was yelled at, but that was just Harvey, you know, you’d just brush it off... He did scream at men as well.

“But I was very fortunate that no one ever propositioned me for work with sex — and if they had, I would probably have slapped them.”

However, she went on to admit that the mogul, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 70 women, is an intimidating figure, acknowledging you "couldn't say no" to him.

"I know that you couldn’t say no to Harvey if he asked you to do something," the American Sniper star continued. "For me, it would be, like, an extra week of press, so I imagine in a situation where it’s sexual, it would also be hard to say no, and that’s crushing.”

Weinstein's rape and sex assault trial is scheduled to begin in Manhattan in January.