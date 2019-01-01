Charlize Theron thrilled with praise from Megyn Kelly

Charlize Theron has won praise from newswoman Megyn Kelly, who she portrays in new movie drama Bombshell.

The former Fox News anchor recently heaped praise on the Atomic Blonde star, revealing that although she has no desire to see the project, she thinks the Oscar winner was the right choice for the role.

"She seems smart, seems like a good mom, so I could do worse," Kelly said. And when her comments were relayed to Theron at the premiere of The Addams Family, the actress was clearly happy.

"That's incredibly kind," she told Entertainment Tonight. "We try to, as actors and creative storytellers, we try to do all of this with integrity, so that was always where it came from. So for her to feel good about that, I'm sure it can't be easy for her, so I'm incredibly understanding."

Bombshell, which chronicles Kelly and her fellow Fox News regulars' bid to bring down misogynistic network boss Roger Ailes, will hit movie theatres in December. It also stars Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie.

The blonde beauty also discussed voicing the character of Morticia Addams in her new film, and how she relates to the mother figure.

"Morticia is a real mother hen and she rules her house, and I definitely relate to that," Theron said. "I just don't look as good in the mornings when I do it, that's all. I'm like the sweat pants version of Morticia."